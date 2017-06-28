Big Brothers Big Sisters cooking up a delicious Chef’s Challenge

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region is hosting their 6th annual Chef’s Challenge, “First Taste of Summer”, at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at the Excelsior Springs in Saratoga.

The fundraising event will feature a culinary cook-off champion, Chef Thomas Gulbrandsen of Excelsior Springs, and Chef Frank Daluiso from the Iron Roost in Ballston Spa.

The chefs will battle live using one special, secret ingredient.

Here’s how it will work.

Regional restaurants will showcase their best dishes, as guests sample and vote for their favorite during the people’s choice competition.

Guests will also sample delicious concoctions during the cocktail competition, as two local bars compete for the people’s choice cocktail.

The head-to-head competition will be judged by three local culinary experts, the fourth seat on the judging panel will be auctioned off at the event to one lucky guest.

The event is part of an effort by the Boys and Girls Clubs to reach the community in a greater way and to build support.