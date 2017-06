David Hasselhop – 3 year old rabbit

David came to us because he was living with too many and not being well cared for. His friends at the Humane Society fixed up his ears because they were badly infected and now he’s ready for his new life to start.

Rabbits are very smart and can make great pets.

David wants you to know that he has many other small friends at the Humane Society, including birds and hamsters. Come on down and see everyone today!

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 518-434-8128