Volunteers help prepare lunches for Capital Region students

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Forty-two thousand Capital Region students get free or reduced lunch during the school year. So what happens when schools out for the summer?

On Tuesday morning, Pastor Charlie Muller and his helpers met at the JC Club at First and Quail in Albany.

“We have kids from Life Song, they’re special needs kids and it’s so great working with them saying ‘hey great job’ and they feel great about it.”

Volunteers from Life Song are helping to prepare the lunches. They’ll pack into a bag and load on a truck and the most important rule, working together and having fun!

They’ll kick things off with 100 lunches on Tuesday, but Pastor Charlie thinks they’ll soon be making two to 300 lunches a day.

“We went with natural peanut butter and we always like to put a fruit in there. The juice boxes you gotta be real careful with because you can eat all sugar.”

The City of Troy won’t be opening their pools this summer for financial reasons. The pools also doubled as feeding centers, so the truck will make its way to the Collar City.

Pastor Muller says if kids don’t know where to go or have no way of getting there, he and his team will find them.

“They may be in a park they won’t make it to an indoor food program. We’re going to be able to pull up and feed them. They’re going to know that we’ll be there tomorrow.”

Not only that, Pastor Charlie says he’ll be giving away more than 300 small pools throughout the summer to families to fill the void.

“We’re going to find our routes, talk to the moms, and make sure there’s a real need to make sure she’s responsible with the pool. I just believe it’s going to be a great summer.”