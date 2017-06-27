Smoke fireworks recalled for burn risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Smoke fireworks sold at Walmart, Target and other retailers have been recalled because they can explode unexpectedly when lit.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says three people have been burned by the TNT Red, White, & Blue smoke fireworks. They were sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one blue and one white.

Each smoke firework is a cardboard cylinder tube that is about one inch in diameter and five inches long. The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging.

The fireworks were sold in May and June for about $5.

Consumers should contact TNT Fireworks for a full refund.