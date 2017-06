CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The search for a local hiker missing in Russia will be called off.

The Russian teams searching for Steven Beare will end the search once the day is done on Wednesday.

The Catskill native was climbing Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia. After a storm hit the mountain, he never made it to his checkpoint.

The search has been difficult on rescue crews with bad weather keeping helicopters grounded.

His family says they aren’t giving up hope, but the outlook is bleak.