Saratoga Race Course announces 2017 giveaways

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Racing season is just a few weeks away and now we know what the coveted giveaway items will be this season.

First up on Sunday, July 23, fans who pay admission will get a Saratoga Baseball cap.

On Monday, August 7, fans will get a short sleeve t-shirt.

If you go on August 21, you’ll get a cooler bag.

The final giveaway is on Saturday, September 3 with a wall clock featuring some horses sprinting down the final stretch of the grandstand.

Season ticket holders are guaranteed an item. For all others, the items will be available on a first come, first-serve basis.