Saint-Gobain says its been hit by global cyber attack

MALVERN, Penn. (NEWS10) – According to Saint-Gobain, it was hit by a cyber attack earlier Tuesday morning.

In a statement to NEWS10 ABC, Saint-Gobain says it isolated its information technology systems to protect its data.

“We are continuing to investigate and are working diligently to provide a resolution as soon as possible.”

The Associated Press reports that the cyber attack caused mass disruptions across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.

The spokesperson couldn’t confirm whether any local plants were affected by the cyber attack.

Saint-Gobain is based in France and North American operations in Pennsylvania.