ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department arrested a man for exposing himself in the lobby of Albany Medical Center on Monday.

Police say at approximately 1:30 p.m., Titus Jenkins, 41, exposed and touched himself in the lobby.

He was charged with one count of public lewdness.

Police say Jenkins is a level 3 sex offender who was also charged with failing to report a recent change of address.

He was arraigned Tuesday morning.