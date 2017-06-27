NY AG vows to fight health care bill in court

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is threatening to file a lawsuit to block the health care bill if and when it passes.

He says the bill violates a woman’s Constitutional rights by defunding Planned Parenthood. He says it violates New Yorkers rights by targeting a state-specific Medicaid provision.

“If the version of the health care bill proposed last week ever becomes law, I am committed to going to court to challenge it to protect New Yorkers from these wrong-headed and unconstitutional provisions,” Schneiderman said.

On Tuesday, Senate leaders announced it will be delaying the vote on its health care bill.