MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a robbery at the Menands 2020 gas station on North Pearl Street Tuesday morning.

Officers from the Menands Police Department, and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, including K9 officers, are searching the area.

Police say the suspect in the robbery allegedly had a gun.

#BREAKING: Law enforcement sources confirm there was a robbery at this Gulf gas station. Suspect allegedly had a gun.Police still searching pic.twitter.com/gXoRaBnR0S — Samantha DiMascio (@SDiMascioWTEN) June 27, 2017

