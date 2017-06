ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man who pleaded guilty to crashing his car into another car carrying a family of four has been sentenced.

Tasharon Carr was sentenced to 1.5 to three years behind bars.

The crash happened in the heart of Albany back in October.

Carr was fleeing a traffic stop when he sped into Albany. He then crashed into the other car near Lark and Third Streets.

Two infants were in the back seat, they weren’t hurt. Two passengers in the front seat were treated for fractures.