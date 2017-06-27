Local man accused of exposing himself to children at boat launch

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say exposed himself to children at the Spier Falls Road boat launch.

Police say while on a separate traffic stop, a trooper was informed by an unknown motorist that a man was exposing and touching himself in the vicinity of four children.

Troopers investigated the incident and say the same individual, identified as 62-year-old Christopher Lynch, was acting in the same manner and exposing himself to children at the boat launch on June 18.

Lynch was later located during a traffic stop and was arrested on Saturday.

He was charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information regarding this incidents is asked to contact New York State Police at (518)-583-7010.