Introduction to craft brewing graduation at Schenectady Community College

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some students will graduate from a special program at Schenectady Community College that gives an introduction to craft brewing.

The program includes a number of local breweries that allow for hands on learning.

The course is through the college’s Workforce Management and Community Education Program, and on Tuesday, nine people will be honored after completing 90 hours of both class and lab training.

People that graduate from the program are qualified to take on a number of roles in the process of craft brewing, like:

Brewer

Brewing operator

Tasting room manager

Event tour manager

Positions related to packaging, sales, marketing etc.