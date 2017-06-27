Chiropractor accused of having sexual contact with female patients arrested

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A chiropractor accused of having sexual contact with two female patients was arrested on Monday.

Dr. Seth Kohl was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse following an investigation by the Albany Police Department.

On Wednesday, August 24 at approximately 5:30 p.m. and Monday, February 6 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Dr. Kohl is accused of touching the female patients in a sexual manner.

The New York State Department of Education, who is responsible for Dr. Kohl’s license, has been informed and was part of the investigation.