Apple store video shows panic after Crossgates Mall shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Video from inside the Apple Store gives a clearer picture of the panic after a shooting inside the Crossgates Mall last November.

In the video, people can be seen ducking for cover after realizing something was terribly wrong.

The gunman, Tasheem Maeweather, was later identified by an eyewitness and video surveillance from inside the mall.

In May, he was found guilty of reckless endangerment. Earlier this month he was sentenced to 3.5 to seven years in prison. He’s already serving nine years in an unrelated drug conviction.

He could spend a total of 16 years in state prison.