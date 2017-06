SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady is getting $3 million to get rid of lead in hundreds of the homes in the city.

They’ll use the federal funding to address lead hazards in 218 housing units where low-income families live.

Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand say this will help protect the health and safety of families and children.

Health officials say lead poisoning is much more harmful to kids than it is to adults because it can affect developing nerves and brains.