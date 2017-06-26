Where it’s legal to use fireworks in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With Independence Day about a week away, fireworks are appearing on shelves around the Capital Region.

Most counties in New York allow the purchase and use of sparklers and small fireworks, with the exception of Columbia and Schenectady Counties in the Capital Region.

County breakdown

Albany – Yes

Columbia – No

Fulton – Yes

Greene – Yes

Montgomery – Yes

Rensselaer – Yes

Saratoga – Yes

Schenectady – No

Schoharie – Yes

Warren – Yes

Washington – Yes

In 2015, New York State voted to leave the sales and personal use of small fireworks like sparklers up to the counties. If you’re unsure if fireworks are banned in your community or county, contact your local officials.

Sparklers and novelty smoke items are also legal in Vermont.

All fireworks and sparklers remain illegal in Massachusetts.

Test your knowledge on fireworks safety

Information for the quiz is from the National Fire Protection Association.