Vigil for missing hiker in Russia held in Catskill

Related Coverage Experienced hiker from Catskill goes missing while climbing Russian mountain

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A community came together Monday night to pray for a missing hiker’s safe return.

It’s been 10 days since Steven Beare went missing while climbing a mountain in Russia.

Friends and family gathered, all hoping he’s still okay.

“We’re hoping that it’s just a matter of time until he’s found,” John Gotebiowski said.

It was back on June 16 when Beare first went missing.

The Catskill native was attempting to climb Mount Elbrus in Russia, the highest peak in all of Europe.

It was only supposed to be a one day trip but after a storm and blizzard struck the mountain, Beare never made it to his check point.

Search crews have continued to canvas the mountain by helicopter, hoping for any sign or clue that can point them toward Beare.

Half a world away, back in Catskill a community gathered for a prayer vigil.

“At times like this, we all want to help out in some way,” Sister Mary Mazza said.

Sister Mazza led the gathering in song and prayer.

His family says they are not giving up hope. They say if anyone can make it out there, the former U.S. Army veteran and current Colorado Police officer can.

“Steven is a very strong person, very resourceful, and he’ll do everything he can to survive,” Gotebiowski said.

Out in Colorado, his pregnant wife and one-year-old child anxiously await good news.

In Catskill, his friends and family hope that the message they send can reach him, wherever he might be.

“If he were to be found and find out what people have done to get him back, he’d be absolutely astounded,” Paul Ambrose said.

“Come home. We’re here for you, we’re waiting for you, we want you back,” Gotebiowski said.

The family says they are thankful for the search teams looking for him around the clock.