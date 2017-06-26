Super Nintendo Classic announced, includes 21 of the best games

REDMOND, Wash. (WCMH) — Choo Choo! It’s the nostalgia train pulling into the station again with a hot new item for the 2017 holiday season.

The company is releasing the Super Nintendo Classic, complete with what many believe to be the best games for the system.

The system also includes the never-before-released Star Fox 2. The sequel to the original Star Fox game was created during the Super NES era but was never released.

Players will be able to unlock Star Fox 2 by completing the first level of the original Star Fox game.

The following 21 games will be included:

Contra III: The Alien Wars ™

Donkey Kong Country ™

EarthBound ™

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO ™

Kirby ™ Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course ™

The Legend of Zelda ™ : A Link to the Past ™

Mega Man ® X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox ™

Star Fox ™ 2

Street Fighter ® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV ™

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts ®

Super Mario Kart ™

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars ™

Super Mario World ™

Super Metroid ™

Super Punch-Out!! ™

Yoshi’s Island™

“While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With the Super NES Classic Edition, new fans will be introduced to some of the best Nintendo games of all time, while longtime fans can relive some of their favorite retro classics with family and friends.”

The original Super Nintendo was released in the US 1991. It sold 49.1 million units worldwide before it was discontinued. It was succeeded by the Nintendo 64 in 1996.

This isn’t the first time Nintendo has released a new version of an old system.

If you attempted to purchase the NES Classic last holiday season, you know how much of a headache it was. The NES Classic was plagued by supply issued before being discontinued by Nintendo.

The system hits stores on Sept. 29 and will be priced at $80. The system also comes with an HDMI cable, a charging cable, and, surprisingly, two SNES controllers instead of one. (The NES version came with one and additional controllers were available at an extra cost.)

Get in line now.