Sky Ride at Great Escape remains closed pending investigation after girl falls off

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 14-year-old girl who fell from the Great Escape’s Sky Ride this weekend is said to be in stable condition.

Safety concerns linger in the minds of those who witnessed the girl’s fall and the amazing catch by a dozen amusement park visitors on the ground.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says they have examined security video from along the ride’s path.

They say they can’t place blame on any person, but they do tell me they have determined that the ride itself and the safety bar to contain the rider did not malfunction.

The video of the fall has gone viral and is placing focus on the safety of these rides found in amusement parks in our region and across the country.

Park goers created a human safety net below to catch the girl who clung to the seat by her neck and hands. Her younger brother tried to help her.

In a statement, the Great Escape said the ride was inspected by the Labor Department and cleared to reopen. Management at the theme park has chosen to keep it closed pending their own investigation.