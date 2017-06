NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A major section of Balltown Road has now been reopened after it was closed overnight due to an accident.

Schenectady officials say Balltown Road was closed from the Rexford Bridge to River Road due to an accident Sunday where a car ran into a telephone pole. The section was reopened around 5:30 Monday morning.

No word yet on the cause of the crash or whether there were any injuries.

