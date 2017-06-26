Safyre Terry giving back to others by selling hats

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A young super survivor wants to give back to others like her and you can help by buying a hat.

Safyre Terry is teaming up with a company called Twill to sell Survivor Snapbacks.

Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will go to Safyre’s Foundation, The Super Survivor Network, which helps trauma victims like Safyre live their best and most inspiring lives.

Safyre helped design the hats herself.

The hats go on sale on Tuesday on Twill’s website.

Safyre is the sole survivor of a 2013 Schenectady arson that took the lives of her father and siblings.

She inspired national attention just two years ago when a simple request for Christmas cards went viral.

She got millions of messages and gifts from all around the world.