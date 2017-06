NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara has a new job.

The New York Times reports that Bharara will become an executive vice president at his brother’s media firm Some Spider Studios.

He will also host a podcast called Stay Tuned With Preet. The podcast will explore justice and fairness issues and share in-depth analysis on legal cases.

Bharara was fired by President Donald Trump in March.