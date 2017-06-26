OneJet to offer non-stop service from Albany to Pittsburgh

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced OneJet will offer non-stop flights between Albany and Pittsburgh beginning on Wednesday.

The flight will offer a one-hour link between the two cities and will operate twice a day.

“These new flights will help further strengthen the Capital Region’s transportation network, as well as its business climate,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Linking these two cities will serve as a key connection between Upstate New York and Pennsylvania and will help spur economic activity across the region and beyond.”

The flights from Pittsburgh to Albany will depart daily at 5:50 a.m. (arriving 7:00 a.m.) and 6:20 p.m. (arriving 7:30 p.m.), and the flights from Albany to Pittsburgh will depart daily at 7:20 a.m. (arriving 8:35 a.m.) and 7:50 p.m. (arriving at 9:05 p.m.).