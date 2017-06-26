Local police captain graduates from FBI training program

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local law enforcement official is adding another notch to his belt.

Troy Police Captain Dan DeWolf graduated from the FBI National Academy Program.

Captain DeWolf is one of 228 law enforcement officers across the country who graduated from the program during a ceremony on June 7 in Quantico, Virginia.

The program lasts 10 weeks, covering advanced communication, leadership and fitness training.

Captain DeWolf is a 22 years veteran of the Troy Police Department.

On Monday, Mayor Patrick Madden released a statement saying:

“The Troy Police Department is one of the most professional and highly trained departments in the nation. The graduation of Captain DeWolf from this prestigious program will only enhance the department’s readiness to serve the residents of Troy.”