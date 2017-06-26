Local police captain graduates from FBI training program

Web Staff Published:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local law enforcement official is adding another notch to his belt.

Troy Police Captain Dan DeWolf graduated from the FBI National Academy Program.

Captain DeWolf is one of 228 law enforcement officers across the country who graduated from the program during a ceremony on June 7 in Quantico, Virginia.

The program lasts 10 weeks, covering advanced communication, leadership and fitness training.

Captain DeWolf is a 22 years veteran of the Troy Police Department.

On Monday, Mayor Patrick  Madden released a statement saying:

“The Troy Police Department is one of the most professional and highly trained departments in the nation. The graduation of Captain DeWolf from this prestigious program will only enhance the department’s readiness to serve the residents of Troy.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s