Local communities begin free summer food programs

(NEWS10) — School’s out! For most children summer vacation means fun in the sun. But for hundreds of kids who receive food at school, summer often means not knowing where their next meal will come from.

Beginning this week, several local communities in Rensselaer and Schenectady Counties are launching their summer food programs to combat child hunger.

Meals are available to youth 18-years of age and under.

No sign-up or enrollment is required.

Last year, over 86,000 meals were distributed in Rensselaer Count alone, and an average of 1500 a day in Schenectady County.

Funding for the meal programs is provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the New York State Department of Education.

For locations and other information about the Schenectady County program visit: http://www.sicm.us/Programs%20Summer%20Lunch.html

For information about other summer food programs in the area visit: https://www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks