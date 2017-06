LONDON (CNN) – Happy Birthday Harry Potter!

It was on June 26, 1997 when Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone hit bookshelves and the rest is literary history.

More than 450 million copies of author J.K. Rowling’s series of novels have been sold. The books have been translated into more than 60 languages.

The books have been made into movies and brought in more than $2 billion.

Not bad for an author who almost gave up after getting rejected by countless publishers.