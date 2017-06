ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say a man who was injured in a crash will likely face charges.

Police say the 21-year-old led troopers on a chase in Albany on I-90 near exit 4. He later crashed and rolled his car over at Watervliet Avenue Extension.

Police say he tried to run away but was quickly caught and taken to the hospital.

His name has not been released and charges have not been announced.