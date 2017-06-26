Bear eats out of Chatham bird feeder

Web Staff Published:

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People making the early morning commute to work Monday morning were not the only ones.

A hungry bear in Chatham apparently needed breakfast too before he started his day too.

A viewer in Chatham sent NEWS10 ABC photos of the bear at around 6 a.m. helping itself to the bird feeder in the yard.

Remember, bears are always looking for an easy meal, so keep them at a safe distance.

If you spot any signs of bears in your area, make sure they can’t access bird feeders and your garbage.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s