Albany testing new parking meters and mobile app

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Albany is upgrading its parking meters and developing a new app called Park Albany.

The app will allow users to pay for parking online.

The operation is in the testing phase. A demonstration was held on Monday to showcase the new technology.

“I’ve already downloaded the app, it’s easy to use and it is just another tool in the toolbox,” Mayor Kathy Sheehan said. “We’re just testing it out here on State Street. We’re going to see how things go and we really want to get feedback and hear from users about the experience with these meters. We think this is a great step forward in the City of Albany,” Mayor Kathy Sheehan said.

During this week, there will be 12 new parking meters placed on State Street.

The Park Albany app is free and available to download on the App Store and Google Play.