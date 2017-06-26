Albany man without oxygen left without power for several hours

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Neighbors on Marinello Terrace say they’re frustrated with the city’s response to storm damage in their area. They say they’re saying that the city should have done more.

“We heard a blast ok and then the crack of the tree and I think it blew out or did something to the transformers.”

Tim Garrity says his neighborhood was left without power for over 14 hours after strong storms swept through his street.

A massive tree falling on powerlines and blocking Marinello Terrace.

For Garrity, no power means limited oxygen. His tank has to be plugged in to operate.

“That immediately shut down.”

Instead, overnight, he had to keep recharging his portable tank.

“We couldn’t really get much sleep.”

He said while police and firefighters were quick to check on neighbors, the response from the city was a bit sluggish. He says debris was piled in the middle of the roadway for hours creating a dangerous situation for drivers.

“Cars weren’t watching and they were coming up the street not being aware that they were going to run into this huge pile of trees”

Garrity says he thinks his neighborhood is often forgotten.

“Nobody from the mayor’s office showed up. Department of public works finally did come and they took the bigger limbs and they chopped them up but they left everything piled there. The member or the Common Council that represents this area never showed up. Had it been up on South Manning Blvd., Lennox Ave., or Euchlid Avenue, I’m sure they would have been there.”

Garrity also says more should be done to check on older trees throughout the city to prevent future limbs from falling and injuring anyone.

With even more storms expected throughout the week, neighbors are hoping they don’t have to deal with any more damage.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the city of Albany multiple times to see what they had to say about neighbors’ concerns. We are still waiting to hear back from them.