$1 movies offered at Regal movie theaters in the Capital Region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (NEWS10) – Beginning on Tuesday, Regal Entertainment Group will play family-friendly films for nine weeks during the summer.

Tickets for the two featured films begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and only cost $1.

The titles for this year’s Summer Movie Express are:

Week Title Rating 1 Kung Fu Panda 3 PG Ice Age: Collision Course PG 2 Trolls PG Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked G 3 Monster Trucks PG Penguins of Madagascar PG 4 Rio 2 G The Boxtrolls PG 5 The Secret Life of Pets PG Sing PG 6 Kubo and the Two Strings PG Ratchet & Clank PG 7 The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water PG The Adventures of Tintin PG 8 Happy Feet 2 PG Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore PG 9 Storks PG The LEGO Batman Movie PG

Regal says a portion of the admission will go to assist the Will Rogers Institute.

See if your local theater is participating and learn more about the summer program.