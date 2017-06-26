$1 movies offered at Regal movie theaters in the Capital Region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (NEWS10) – Beginning on Tuesday, Regal Entertainment Group will play family-friendly films for nine weeks during the summer.

Tickets for the two featured films begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and only cost $1.

The titles for this year’s Summer Movie Express are:

Week Title Rating
1 Kung Fu Panda 3 PG
Ice Age: Collision Course PG
2 Trolls PG
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked G
3 Monster Trucks PG
Penguins of Madagascar PG
4 Rio 2 G
The Boxtrolls PG
5 The Secret Life of Pets PG
Sing PG
6 Kubo and the Two Strings PG
Ratchet & Clank PG
7 The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water  PG
The Adventures of Tintin PG
8 Happy Feet 2 PG
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore PG
9 Storks PG
The LEGO Batman Movie PG

Regal says a portion of the admission will go to assist the Will Rogers Institute.

See if your local theater is participating and learn more about the summer program.

