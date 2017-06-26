$1 movies offered at Regal movie theaters in the Capital Region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (NEWS10) – Beginning on Tuesday, Regal Entertainment Group will play family-friendly films for nine weeks during the summer.
Tickets for the two featured films begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and only cost $1.
The titles for this year’s Summer Movie Express are:
|Week
|Title
|Rating
|1
|Kung Fu Panda 3
|PG
|Ice Age: Collision Course
|PG
|2
|Trolls
|PG
|Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
|G
|3
|Monster Trucks
|PG
|Penguins of Madagascar
|PG
|4
|Rio 2
|G
|The Boxtrolls
|PG
|5
|The Secret Life of Pets
|PG
|Sing
|PG
|6
|Kubo and the Two Strings
|PG
|Ratchet & Clank
|PG
|7
|The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
|PG
|The Adventures of Tintin
|PG
|8
|Happy Feet 2
|PG
|Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore
|PG
|9
|Storks
|PG
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|PG
Regal says a portion of the admission will go to assist the Will Rogers Institute.
See if your local theater is participating and learn more about the summer program.