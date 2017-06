CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, a prayer vigil will be held for a local hiker lost on a Russian mountain.

Steven Beare is originally from the Catskill area.

He was hoping to climb the highest mountains on all seven continents.

Beare was supposed to have arrived at a checkpoint on June 16th, but he never made it.

Since then crews have been searching around the clock.

Monday at 7-30 p.m., there will be a prayer vigil for him at St. Patrick’s Church in Catskill.