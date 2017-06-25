Upcoming road closures, parking restrictions and delays in the city of Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Motorists in the city of Albany should be aware of the following parking restrictions, delays, construction and other projects within the region. These projects will begin this Monday, June 26 and continue throughout the week. Some work areas are ongoing or newly begun.

Per Albany Police Department press release:

On Monday, June 26, until Wednesday, June 28, 2017 7AM-6PM weekdays, the City’s contractor will continue roadwork on Morris Street and Myrtle Avenue from Robin Street to South Lake Ave. Parking will be restricted on both sides of each of these streets during these dates and times. Cardinal Avenue between New Scotland Avenue and Whitehall Road. City’s Contractor continues to progress on the curb and sidewalk work weekdays. Delays and occasional road closures are in effect through the week of June 26-30th. On Friday, June 23, until Friday, July 7, 2017 National Grid crews will be installing new gas main lines on Cortland Place between Western Ave and Washington Ave. The following parking restrictions will be in place:

Cortland Pl east side from Western Avenue to Washington Avenue from June 23, 2017 until July 7, 2017 7AM-6PM excluding weekend and holidays.

On Monday, June 26, until Thursday, June 29, National Grid Crews will be installing new gas main lines on Dana Ave from #75 Dana Avenue east to Knox Street. The following parking restrictions will be in place:

Dana Avenue, North side from #75 east to Knox St, June 26th until June 29th 7AM-6PM each day.

On Monday, June 26, until Friday, July 7th, National Grid Crews will be installing new gas main lines on Albion Avenue from Simpson Ave to opposite Zoar Ave. The following parking restrictions will be in place:

Albion Avenue, south side from Simpson Ave to opposite Zoar Ave, June 26th until July 7th 7AM-6PM each week day.

On Monday, June 26, until Friday, June 30, City crews will be paving Chestnut Street between West Lawrence St and North Allen St. The following parking restrictions will be in place:

Chestnut Street both sides from W. Lawrence St to N. Allen St, June 26th until June 30th 6AM-4PM each day.

On Monday, June 26, until Friday June 30, City crews will be paving Spring Street between West Lawrence Street and North Main Ave. The following parking restrictions will be in place:

Spring Street both sides from W. Lawrence St to N. Main Ave, June 26th until June 30th 6AM-4PM each day.

On Tuesday, June 27, from noon to 11:59 p.m., the following parking restrictions will be in place:

North Lake Ave both sides from Clinton Ave to First Street for a community event. North Lake Ave will also be closed to all traffic during these hours for the event.

On Monday, June 26, until Friday, June 30, National Grid’s contractor will be restoring the pavement and sidewalks on Ontario Street between State Street and Western Avenue. The following parking restrictions will be in place:

Ontario Street east side from State Street to Western Avenue June 26th until June 30th 7AM-6PM each day

On Monday, June 26, until Friday, June 30, the City’s contractor will be milling, paving, repairing curb and sidewalk on Sheridan Avenue between Henry Johnson to east of Dove Street. The following parking restrictions will be in place:

Sheridan Ave, south side from Henry Johnson Blvd east to 10 spaces east of Dove Street June 26th until June 28 7AM-6PM each day; Sheridan Ave, north side from Henry Johnson Blvd east to 10 spaces east of Dove Street June 26th until June 30 7AM-6PM each day

On Monday, June 26, until Wednesday, June 28, the City’s Contractor will be milling and paving North Swan Street between Clinton Avenue and Livingston Avenue. The following parking restrictions will be in place:

North Swan Street, both sides from Livingston Avenue to Clinton Avenue June 26th until June 28th 7Am-6PM each day

On Monday, June 26, until Friday, June 30, the City’s contractor will be milling & paving Dove Street between Clinton Avenue and Sheridan Avenue. The following parking restrictions will be in place:

Dove Street, West Side from Sheridan Avenue to Clinton Avenue June 26th until June 30th 7Am-6PM each day; Dove Street, east side from Sheridan Avenue to Clinton Avenue June 26th until June 28th 7AM-6PM

On Tuesday, June 27, until Friday, June 30, the City’s contractor will be milling & paving Clinton Avenue between Ontario Street and Henry Johnson Blvd. The following parking restrictions will be in place:

Clinton Avenue, both sides from #649 Clinton Ave east to Henry Johnson Blvd June 27th until June 30th 7Am-6PM each day

On Thursday, June 29, and Friday, June 30, the City’s contractor will be milling & paving Picotte Drive between Whitehall Road and Hackett Boulevard. The following parking restrictions will be in place:

Picotte Drive both sides between Whitehall Rd and Hackett Blvd. Ave June 29th until June 30th 7AM-6PM each day

On Thursday, June 29, and Friday, June 30, the City’s contractor will be milling & paving Parkwood Street between Fairview Avenue and West Erie Street. The following parking restrictions will be in place:

Parkwood Street both sides from Fairview Ave to W. Erie St. Ave June 29th until June 30th 7AM-6PM each day

On Thursday, June 29, and Friday, June 30, the City’s contractor will be milling & paving Hackett Boulevard between Edgecomb Street and St. James Place. Parking is not normally permitted on this section of Hackett Blvd and will continue this way throughout the construction. Lane shift and delays may occur during the milling and paving operations. On Thursday, June 29, and Friday, June 30, the City’s contractor will be milling & paving Samaritan Road between Hackett Boulevard and the west Dead End. Parking is not normally permitted on this section of Hackett Boulevard and will continue this way through construction. Lane shift and delays may occur during the milling and paving operations. Broadway between Clinton Avenue and Spencer Street, private development project will begin in this area that will have a long term lane shift of Broadway to facilitate the construction activities for the project. Signage, pavement markings and construction barrier will be placed to separate vehicle and pedestrian traffic from the work area. Once the work area is set up, delays are not expected in this area. Broadway between Livingston Avenue and Wilson Street, as well as Livingston Avenue between North Pearl Street and Montgomery Street. Private development project will begin in this area that will have a long term lane shift of Broadway to facilitate the construction activities for the project. Signage, pavement markings and construction barrier will be placed to separate vehicle and pedestrian traffic from the work area. This work will also involve an in roadway sewer separation project that will also have its own work zone plan. Minor delays are expected through this work area.