Rochester police officer shot; search for suspect underway

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) – A Rochester police officer was shot Saturday night on the city’s northeast side. Officer Jeremy Nash was shot near his face on North St., near Clifford and Hudson, around 10:45 p.m. Police say his injuries are serious but not life-threatening. Nash was rushed to Rochester General Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The shooting has sparked a massive search operation. Police have blocked off streets between Hudson and Portland Avenues, from Clifford Ave. to Avenue D. Residents in the neighborhood were being asked to stay inside their homes. RPD tactical units and SWAT teams are on the scene, with help from New York State Police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and federal law enforcement.

Officer Nash is 36 years old and an 11-year veteran of the RPD. He is assigned to the Clinton Section.

Nash has a wife and a 3-week-old daughter.

Police Chief Michael Ciminelli and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren are urging anyone with information about the shooting to call 911.