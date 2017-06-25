Foreman for legendary thoroughbred trainer thrives in his role

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We’re only halfway through the year and Todd Pletcher has already had a 2017 to remember.

The legendary trainer won the Kentucky Derby, the Belmont Stakes and has an appetite for more in Saratoga. NEWS10 ABC’s Josh Rultenberg caught up with one man responsible for helping Pletcher achieve success.

Jackson Roberts, Todd Pletcher’s foreman, loves what he does.

“Oh, for sure,” Roberts said.

Jackson Roberts has loved horses since he was a little kid.

“My parents had rented a couple ponies for my fourth birthday and then it sort of all snow-balled from there,” Roberts said.

A year later at a nearby farm from his house in Nashville, he learned what it felt like to ride.

“It feels like you’re something more than you are when you’re on the ground like a different stratosphere just being a human,” Roberts said.

It was also around that time he started watching the sport of horse racing.

“I grew up watching the Kentucky Derby and my first memory of that was Silver Charm winning,” Roberts said.

From there, he was hooked. As he grew older, Roberts started working with horses and after several stints with different trainers, Todd Pletcher took him in.

Was it intimidating at first?

“Yeah it was a little bit. I love college basketball so approaching Mike Krzyzewski would be a huge thing and that’s what Todd is in our industry,” Roberts said.

Four summers later, Jackson’s one of Pletcher’s foreman working seven days a week to make the trainer’s dreams come true.

From the looks of it, it’s working out.

Roberts takes pride in Pletcher’s horses’ recent success.

“Oh, for sure. They might be your favorite horses that you don’t work with but then when you’re dealing with them on a day-to-day basis, you do get a lot more pride seeing them win those grade one races,” Roberts said.