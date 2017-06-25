Fitness Artists teach self-defense in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 ABC headed over to fitness artists in Clifton Park Saturday morning to learn a little self-defense.

Jerome Adams is a boxing/kickboxing instructor at the studio and is trained in several disciplines and also teaches some practical self-defense.

NEWS10 ABC reporter Lexi Nahl learned some moves such as the block down punch

Adams goes on to say that your cell phone can be one of the best tools against an attack.

Put your cell phone right up in front of you and take pictures and this may deter a potential attacker or provide evidence for police if you are assaulted.