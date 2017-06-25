Bystanders who helped falling teen at Great Escape, discuss their heroics

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 ABC is learning more about how a teen was able to get to safety after getting stuck on a ride at Six Flags Great Escape.

Sunday was just another day here at Great Escape, but the Sky Ride was closed.

Last night a teenage girl got stuck on the gondola style ride that slowly moves through the park.

Now she has a few bystanders to thank for getting her down.

Matthew Howard, Sr. and his daughter Leeann Winchell were a couple individuals who helped the girl get to safety.

As they were about to leave Great Escape with their family they heard a scream.

That’s when they turned around and looked up and found the young teenager hanging from a chair on the sky ride by just her neck and hands.

Winchell says the girl’s brother was in the chair with her and was crying for help.

She and her dad say they couldn’t just stand there and not do anything.

So, they created a small human safety net and Howard told the girl that he’d catch her.

The teen wiggled herself loose and fell right on top of him.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says the 14-year-old victim doesn’t have any serious injuries and remains at Albany Medical Center.

Howard had some minor shoulder and rib pain, but said he and his daughter were able to visit the girl today.

“Looking at her today knowing she was alright because of me and my daughter, made it worth it,” Howard said.

“It’s amazing you know I mean as I keep saying too God put us in the right place at the right time, you know we were able to do something good and we saved a child’s life,” Winchell said.

Officials at Great Escape say there wasn’t any malfunction with the ride.

The State Department of Labor cleared it for operation, but the park is keeping it closed while they do an internal review.