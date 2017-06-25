Albany stabbing leaves victim dead

Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a stabbing early Sunday morning that left one person in the hospital, who has since passed away.

Albany police officers responded to the area of Grand Street and Madison Avenue around 1:00 a.m. Sunday to a report of a stabbing. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a male victim who had been stabbed in the torso.

The man was treated at the scene and transported to the Albany Medical Center Hospital where he passed away on Sunday.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

