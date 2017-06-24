Troy youth seeking alternatives after city closed municipal pools

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beating the heat won’t be that easy in one local city this summer.

Troy pools were closed due to budget constraints.

So what are kids doing to cool off?

Many kids will be coming to these spray pools like this one in Frear Park, but they tell me they wish they could be swimming instead.

Many families rely on Troy’s swimming pools to keep their kids occupied and cool during the hot summer months.

But this season, the city closed them not only because of the finances, but also due to safety risks.

An engineering report revealed it would cost at least $2.4million to fix the pools.

Instead they say kids can go to the 11 spray pools in the city and at Troy Housing Authority locations.

Parents tell me they’re not too happy about the decision and are worried about teenagers creating hostile environments at the spray pools and visiting dangerous spots like the Poestenkill Gorge.

The kids are too thrilled either.

“It’s disappointing because it’s not opening this year and we have to come to the sprinklers. My mom’s right it’s not the same you only get to sit and run through them,” said Helenna Williams, a Troy resident.

For six weeks starting July 10th, activities including swimming lessons will be offered by the city at the YMCA and Boys and Girls Clubs. Some of the programs will offer breakfast and lunch to kids enrolled and many will also offer swimming lessons.

Participation is on a first come, first served basis.

To learn more about 2017 summer youth activities, please contact Patrick Doyle, Executive Director of the Troy Boys and Girls Club atpatrickd@tbgc.org, and Ashli Fragomeni, Director of Operations of the Capital District YMCA Troy Branch at (518) 869-3500 ext. 2201 or afragomeni@cdymca.org.