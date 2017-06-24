Sheriff’s Office: Galway man died of ‘medical event’ after motorcycle crash

CHARLETON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Galway man died of a “medical event” at the hospital after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck on Route 67 in the Town of Charleton Friday afternoon, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says Kevin Delaney, 22, of Ballston Spa, was driving a pickup truck eastbound on Route 67 when he made a left turn onto Old State Route 67.

While making the turn, the truck was hit by a motorcycle operated by a 50-year-old Galway man also driving eastbound. Officials say their investigation show the motorcycle was in the opposite lane of travel when it hit the truck.

Delaney was not injured in the crash but was cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

The motorcycle operator fractured his leg in the accident and was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment. While at the hospital, officials say he experienced a “medical event” and died. It’s unclear if his injuries from the crash played a part in the man’s death.

Officials have not yet identified the motorcycle operator, pending notification of next of kin.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the crash.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact Deputy D.P. Zecca at dzecca@saratogacountyny.gov.