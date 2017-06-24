Saratoga Jazz Festival continues to be a must see event

Web Staff Published:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jazz superstars and rising stars are all coming to Saratoga Performing Arts Center this weekend for the Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival.

Saturday’s main attraction is the famous, Chaka Khan, who takes the main amphitheater stage in the evening around 9:30 p.m.

On the second day of the event, two stage celebrations feature some of the genre’s biggest stars.

Various acts will perform throughout the weekend.

The Saratoga Jazz Festival is one of the most celebrated and longest running jazz events in the world.

It’s entertained more than half a million fans since it was established 40 years ago.

