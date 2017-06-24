NYS Troopers celebrate 100th anniversary

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Troopers are celebrating an important milestone.

For their 100th anniversary, they’re honoring the special occasion with a commemorative motorcycle ride, simulating, in reverse, the original ride from their first training camp near Syracuse to Albany. Once troopers arrived, historic displays and a cookout were waiting for them at the Troop G headquarters in Latham.

“We’re excited to see the antique equipment that’s out here as well as the parade that we’re going to take to the local Harley Davidson dealership and a banquet tonight,” said Dean Hooper of the State Police Museum.

Saturday night’s events concluded with a gala banquet, that was held in honor of all those troopers who have served in the last 100 years.