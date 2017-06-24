NHL selects players with local college ties

CHICAGO, Ill. (NEWS10) – The NHL Draft took place the last two days in Chicago.

The first round was last night, but rounds two through seven wrapped up earlier today.

On day two, two incoming Union College players were selected.

First, Parker Foo, the younger brother of former Dutchmen Spencer Foo, was taken in the fifth round by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Then in the sixth round, Jack Adams was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings.

Foo scored 34 goals and had 32 assists in 60 games in the Alberta Junior Hockey League leading the Brooks Bandits to a league title.

Adams suited up for the United States Hockey League’s Fargo Force where he was third on the team in scoring and had the fifth most points in the league.

The duo became the 14th and 15th Union players to be taken in the entry draft.

The Dutchmen’s Route 7 rival also had a player selected.

RPI defenseman, Will Reilly was taken with the final pick in the draft, code name Mr. Irrelevant, by the Stanley Cup champion, Pittsburgh Penguins.

Reilly had two goals and 13 assists in 35 games in his freshman season with the Engineers.

He is the 63rd player in RPI history to hear his name called in the draft.