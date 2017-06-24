New York State Police issue missing child alert for 10-yr-old from Fulton

FULTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police have issued a missing child alert for 10-year-old Nadine Archer from the Town of Fulton, N.Y.

According to the alert, Nadine was last seen with her non-custodial father, Byron Archer, leaving her home on Walahalla Road at 7:45 a.m. Saturday. Police say Nadine is believed to be endangered.

Nadine and Byron were last seen in a white 2010 Toyota Avalon with New York Registration. Police say they may be traveling west to Norwich, N.Y.

Nadine is white, 5′ tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you believe you have information relating to Nadine’s whereabouts please call the NYSP Princetown barracks at 518-630-1700, or call 911.