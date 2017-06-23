Teen hit by car in Colonie released from the hospital

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some very good news to report on a teenager who was severely injured in a crash in Colonie.

Madison Dunlap has been released from the hospital and is finishing her recovery at home.

Her parents have been documenting her progress on Facebook. They posted a message stating that she is on her way home!

Dunlap was walking her dog on the side of Albany Street in Colonie last month when she was hit and rushed to the hospital.

The driver did stop and call 911 to report the accident.

 

