Soldier surprises students at Queensbury school

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A big surprise for local students at a Queensbury school on Friday.

U.S. Army Sgt. David Mulcahy had been in contact with fifth graders at the Queensbury Union Free School District Intermediate School through FaceTime had no idea he was planning on surprising them.

“We’ve been telling them all day that he’s in Tennessee and we were going to do our last video chat with them so they were just in total shock.”

The students have prepared care packages for the soldiers. In return, the soldiers sent the students things in return like a signed American flag, which is now displayed at the front of the school.