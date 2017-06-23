Soldier surprises students at Queensbury school

Web Staff Published: Updated:
Credit: UFSD/Cap. Reg. BOCES Communications Service

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A big surprise for local students at a Queensbury school on Friday.

U.S. Army Sgt. David Mulcahy had been in contact with fifth graders at the Queensbury Union Free School District Intermediate School through FaceTime had no idea he was planning on surprising them.

“We’ve been telling them all day that he’s in Tennessee and we were going to do our last video chat with them so they were just in total shock.”

The students have prepared care packages for the soldiers. In return, the soldiers sent the students things in return like a signed American flag, which is now displayed at the front of the school.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s