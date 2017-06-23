Senate panel seeks details on former AG Loretta Lynch’s role in Clinton probe

Loretta Lynch
Attorney General Loretta Lynch listens to a reporters question during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Monday, Oct. 5, 2015, to announce resolution of federal and state claims against BP for the April 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, and the restoration of natural resources in the Gulf of Mexico. The oil platform explosion killed 11 and led to the worst environmental disaster in U.S. history, with up to a million gallons of oil per day spilling into the sea and washing up on the coastlines of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, and Texas. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are seeking information about alleged political interference by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch into the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa and other lawmakers are seeking details about communications in which Lynch reportedly assured Democratic operatives that she would keep the FBI’s Clinton investigation from “going too far.” The senators cite news reports that an email sent by former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz indicated Lynch had privately assured a Clinton campaign staffer that the FBI’s investigation wouldn’t “go too far.”

The senators sent letters to Lynch, a former Clinton campaign staffer and two officials from a foundation supported by Democratic donor George Soros.

