Rachael Mattice pleads guilty to falsely reporting an incident

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman accused of lying about a kidnapping last year pleaded guilty to falsely reporting an incident in Mayfield Town Court.

Fulton County District Attorney Amanda Nellis says Rachael Mattice has to spend weekends in jail for one month, do 100 hours of community service, and be on three years probation.

The 24-year-old went missing from her campsite in Wells in June, sparking a massive search by law enforcement and the community. Her family held vigils hoping to spread the word and bring their family member back home.

Rachael’s mother contacted police to let them know she was back alive on July 6.

Mattice claimed she was abducted and held against her will. Police said Rachael told them her abductor blindfolded her and drove her back to within two blocks of her family’s residence in Johnstown.

Police said they had electronic evidence and medical findings that were not consistent with what happened. New York State Police said her account did not happen and she made it all up.

She was arrested on July 22 and charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident, a misdemeanor.

Police followed up 400 leads in the case. The price tag for the search and investigation was estimated to be in the six-figures.