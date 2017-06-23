Police: Two people arrested after large fight following Watervliet High School graduation

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested two people accused of being involved in a fight following graduation at Watervliet High School Thursday night.

Police say when they arrived, they found 30 individuals fighting near the high school parking lot.

Damion Walker, 18, of Watervliet and a juvenile were arrested.

During the fight, police say one Watervliet Police Officer was injured. The officer was treated at a local hospital and released.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Officers from the Green Island Police Department, Colonie Police Department, and Menands Police Department also responded to the scene.

Watervliet City Schools issued this statement:

“An altercation occurred outside Watervliet High School after the graduation ceremony ended Thursday evening. The incident occurred at the edge of school property and continued into the street. Watervliet police who were at the school directing traffic for the graduation ceremony responded and additional officers were called to assist. This incident detracted from the celebration and the accomplishments of our graduates. It is troubling and it is unfortunate that the foolish choices and actions of a few individuals created a negative and potentially dangerous atmosphere for what began as a happy and memorable occasion for our graduates and their families. We are profoundly disappointed in the behavior exhibited last night by the students and adults involved in the altercation. We do not condone or tolerate violence of any kind in our schools. Any students or adults found in violation of the district’s Code of Conduct will face disciplinary consequences.”